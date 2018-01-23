Captain Mark Kelly of Giffords.org Campaigns in Brea for Gil Cisneros

U.S. Navy Capt. (retired) Mark Kelly is the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Arizona), who is shown behind his right shoulder. They co-founded Giffords.org, a law center and political action committee that combats gun violence.

Mark Kelly, the retired U.S. Navy captain, test pilot, combat veteran and NASA astronaut, will be in Brea today to campaign for Gil Cisneros, a Democrat seeking the 39th congressional district seat, whose current occupant announced his retirement.

Kelly and his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords (D-Arizona), are the co-founders of Giffords.org, a law center and political action committee that are trying to reduce gun violence in this country. Among the candidates Giffords.org has endorsed this election cycle is Cisneros, who is seeking to replace Rep. Ed Royce (R-Brea).

Veteran lawmaker Royce, whose district went for Hillary Clinton by a whopping nine points in the 2016 presidential election, and which has since attracted many Democratic donors, strategists and candidates for the upcoming congressional race, recently announced he will not seek another term. The announcement came after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee labeled the 39th a first-round target on its battlefield map and just before the Cook Political Report changed the district’s status from "Leans Republican" to "Leans Democratic."