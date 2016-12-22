menu

Jury Recommends Death for Serial Killer Steven Dean Gordon

How Prosecutors Botched A Facebook Threatening Messages Case


Jury Recommends Death for Serial Killer Steven Dean Gordon

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 6:22 a.m.
By Matt Coker
A jury recommended the death penalty for Steven Dean Gordon, who kidnapped, raped and murdered four women.
A jury recommended the death penalty for Steven Dean Gordon, who kidnapped, raped and murdered four women.
Anaheim Police Department
A A

They say that those who represent themselves in court have a fool for a client, and that sex offender/serial killer fool Steven Dean Gordon, who represented himself in court ... badly ... was handed a death penalty recommendation from the jury Wednesday afternoon.

The same jury had found the 47-year-old Anaheim resident guilty on Dec. 15 of four felony counts of special circumstances murder with sentencing enhancements for kidnapping and multiple murders.

Gordon is due back in court on Feb. 3 for sentencing. His co-defendant Franc Cano, 29, and also of Anaheim, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled Dec. 29.

Both were registered sex offenders under federal supervision through GPS anklets, and they camped together in the back of an east Anaheim paint and body shop. Gordon (and, allegedly, Cano) kidnapped these women and brought them to the shop to rape and murder them: 20-year-old Kianna Jackson on Oct. 6, 2013; 34-year-old Josephine Vargas on Oct. 24, 2013; and 28-year-old Martha Anaya on Nov. 12, 2013.

On March 14, 2014, Gordon (and, allegedly, Cano) kidnapped 21-year-old Jarrae Nykkole Estepp from west Anaheim and took her to the shop to rape and murder her. That same day, the Anaheim Police Department received a call about a body found on the conveyer belt at a recycling plant in east Anaheim.

Investigators determined that Estepp had been working the streets in Anaheim, and a GPS check determined Cano had allegedly been in the same areas as the victim. He and Gordon were later linked to that murder and, through a check of GPS monitoring, the three women who has disappeared in Santa Ana. Their bodies have not been recovered.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

