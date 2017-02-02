menu

Jason Mayhem Miller Acquitted of Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 8:38 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jason "Mayhem" Miller during an OC Weekly interview.EXPAND
Jason "Mayhem" Miller during an OC Weekly interview.
John Gilhooley
Jason "Mayhem" Miller is off the hook for allegedly beating and stalking his ex-girlfriend in 2013.

An Orange County Superior Court jury on Wednesday found the 36-year-old former mixed-martial arts champion and commentator not guilty of two counts of felony domestic violence as well as a misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order.

A conviction could have sent him to the prison octagon for five years.

During the trial, Senior Deputy District Attorney Mark Geller claimed Miller beat Anna Stabile on two occasions in their Mission Viejo home, but defense attorney Cameron Talley portrayed Stabile as “lying and manipulative” and played up inconsistencies in her testimony.

Talley also told jurors Miller is currently trying to turn his troubled life around.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

