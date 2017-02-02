Jason Mayhem Miller Acquitted of Beating Ex-Girlfriend

EXPAND Jason "Mayhem" Miller during an OC Weekly interview. John Gilhooley

Jason "Mayhem" Miller is off the hook for allegedly beating and stalking his ex-girlfriend in 2013.

An Orange County Superior Court jury on Wednesday found the 36-year-old former mixed-martial arts champion and commentator not guilty of two counts of felony domestic violence as well as a misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order.

A conviction could have sent him to the prison octagon for five years.

During the trial, Senior Deputy District Attorney Mark Geller claimed Miller beat Anna Stabile on two occasions in their Mission Viejo home, but defense attorney Cameron Talley portrayed Stabile as “lying and manipulative” and played up inconsistencies in her testimony.

Talley also told jurors Miller is currently trying to turn his troubled life around.

