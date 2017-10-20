 


Tyson Theodore Mayfield
Tyson Theodore Mayfield
Orange County District Attorney's office

Tyson Theodore Mayfield Gets a Year in Jail for Labor Day Racial Attack

Matt Coker | October 20, 2017 | 10:03am
AA

A 41-year-old Fullerton man was sentenced to a year in jail Thursday after pleading guilty to yelling a racial slur and throwing fists at a fellow in a parking lot on Labor Day.

Tyson Theodore Mayfield was originally charged with felony assault/hate crime causing injury with a sentencing enhancement for a prior strike conviction for mayhem in 2008 in Orange County, which could have landed him in state prison for six years.

The possessor of a swastika tattoo copped to a misdemeanor count of violating a victim’s civil rights and causing a violent injury.

On Sept. 4, Mayfield approached a man he did not know and who is Filipino and Turkish and asked to borrow a lighter. After the stranger informed he had no lighter, Mayfield became "agitated," called the victim an unspecified racial slur and punched him multiple times, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

A nearby witness called 9-1-1, Fullerton Police Department officers arrived, and Mayfield was arrested.

Prosecutors later revealed that Mayfield has that swastika on his right shoulder.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

