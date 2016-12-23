menu

It's the Great Snitch Scandal, Charlie Brown! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Lady Pulido Enlightening No One [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

It's the Great Snitch Scandal, Charlie Brown! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, December 23, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
It's the Great Snitch Scandal, Charlie Brown! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

For this week's Orange Feathers, Weekly cartoonist Bob Aul took on the news that Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals is threatening to hold Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens in contempt over her role in OC's jailhouse snitch scandal. I asked him to parody something from pop culture; in the spirit of the holidays, he took on Charlie Brown and Lucy! Take it away, Bobaul!

I’m always in such a quandary when I have to draw something about Sheriff Hutchens, which is often. She seems like such a down-to-earth and likable person, hardly the corrupt, sanctimonious goon she replaced. But why why why does she continue to not cooperate in the matter of the Dekraai case—a deadly serious and clear-cut one that could and should have been settled years ago were it not for those pesky (and, in this particular case, apparently needless) jailhouse informant tactics she’s employed? I dunno. Maybe she’s conflicted. I mean, Shakespeare’s characters were all conflicted, weren’t they? Maybe she’s getting bad advice. Maybe I’m not a good judge of character.

Related Stories

BOOM

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >