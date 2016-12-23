It's the Great Snitch Scandal, Charlie Brown! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
For this week's Orange Feathers, Weekly cartoonist Bob Aul took on the news that Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals is threatening to hold Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens in contempt over her role in OC's jailhouse snitch scandal. I asked him to parody something from pop culture; in the spirit of the holidays, he took on Charlie Brown and Lucy! Take it away, Bobaul!
I’m always in such a quandary when I have to draw something about Sheriff Hutchens, which is often. She seems like such a down-to-earth and likable person, hardly the corrupt, sanctimonious goon she replaced. But why why why does she continue to not cooperate in the matter of the Dekraai case—a deadly serious and clear-cut one that could and should have been settled years ago were it not for those pesky (and, in this particular case, apparently needless) jailhouse informant tactics she’s employed? I dunno. Maybe she’s conflicted. I mean, Shakespeare’s characters were all conflicted, weren’t they? Maybe she’s getting bad advice. Maybe I’m not a good judge of character.
BOOM
