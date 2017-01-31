IStandWithHijabis Dinner to Happen TOMORROW in Garden Grove

Ladies rocking the hijab at the Women's March Photo courtesy of Rida Hamida

The Women’s March is over, but the movement continues for our Muslim sisters. At the Jan. 21st rally in downtown SanTana, Muslim women handed out 200 hijabs, with the message that the demonstration was “not a moment" but "a movement.” Toward that, and in light of Donald Trump's Muslim ban, the grassroots project Adventures of Al-Andalus, and Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE), are hosting an event titled "I Stand with Hijabis" at the Islamic Society of Orange County on February 1, which just so happens to be World Hijab Day. They are urging women to don a headscarf the entire day to stand in solidarity with Muslims in the U.S.

The event starts with a light halal dinner at 6:30 p.m. and continues with a panel discussion in which women who took part in World Hijab Day will share their experience. Its purpose is to humanize hijabis (a term used to describe women who wear hijabs) as well as to educate and inform everyone who is interested in the community with the practice. Rida Hamida, one of the event's organizers, assured that the event is not meant to convince or impose values or even to convert anyone to Islam. The main goal is to unite Latinos, Muslims, all faiths and community members to defend civil liberties and the First Amendment in these dystopian days.

Hamida explained that the hijab is a choice and a symbol of faith, strength, courage and feminism. It isn't a trend, and if you do not feel comfortable wearing it, you should not—just respect and stand in solidarity with the women who choose to. For those of you who do decide to take part in the movement, make sure to take a selfie of yourself wearing the hijab and hashtag #IStandWithHijabis.

Again, the event will take place at the Islamic Society of Orange County, 9752 W. 13th St., Garden Grove, (714) 531-1722. See you there!

