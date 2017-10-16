Is Milo Yiannopolous at Cal State Fullerton Really That Big of a Deal? [OC Weekly Cartoon

On Halloween, alt-loser Milo Yiannapolous is scheduled to speak at Cal State Fullerton, which has sent the local Left into a tizzy. But not our Bob Aul, who did the above "Orange Feathers" to mark Milo's coming appearance and offers the following artist's statement:

I really don’t see what’s the big deal about Milo. He’s actually fun to watch. If you’re at all a fan of Moriarty on “Sherlock” then you should have at least a smidgen of admiration for the guy, whether you agree with his opinions or not. He appeals to the deeply human capacity for scorn, contempt and ridicule, which are some of the fundamental elements of true comedy and which have also been squashed from our culture by a bunch of humorless control freaks bent seemingly on making it a crime to hurt someone’s feelings. It’s also a measure of how dumb our society is when it never gets learned that suppressing something is going to cause it to come popping back up in an even nastier and usually more unexpected form than when the crackdown first started. I suspect that people on the left hate him as much for his views as they do for his ability to skewer their own views, which often aren’t their own anyway (the left is obviously not immune to lame prefab arguments and outright weaselry, which is only blood to Milo’s shark senses). He excels at being able to stir up shit the way a kid with a stick gleefully destroys an anthill. Yes, he’s a diabolically brilliant asshole with some distinctly hatable positions, but if he gets shut down at CSUF it’ll say more about the school than about him and it’ll leave us wondering whatever happened to “Get thee behind me, Satan”.

