Irvine Police Seek Two Suspects in High-Priced Sneaker Heist

Irvine PD wants to know: Have you seen this man?

The Irvine Police Department is seeking information on two people suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint and taking off with his limited edition Pharrell Williams Adidas shoes. The stickup happened in the parking lot of Irvine Market on Tuesday after the two parties agreed to meet in response to a Craigslist ad.

Courtesy Irvine PD

Earlier this month, Williams released an ultra-exclusive N.E.R.D. Human Race NMD line at ComplexCon in Long Beach and rare pairs are going on eBay for as much as $9,000. An Irvine man copped the kicks reading "You Nerd" on the front and put them up on Craigslist for $6,000 when he thought he found a buyer.

When he later met up with the robbery suspect, who identified himself as "Shorty," they walked back to a white BMW car. The victim started getting into the backseat to complete the sale when a man with dreadlocks suddenly appeared and held him up at gunpoint. They ordered the victim out of the car and fled with his shoes and cellphone.

"Shorty" appeared on surveillance footage taken from Irvine Market.

The suspect on video is described as an African-American in his 30's standing 5'9" and weighing around 185 pounds. The only description of the gunman is that he's African-American with dreadlocks. Anyone with helpful information is being asked to contact Irvine PD detective Leticia Hernandez at 949-724-7245.

