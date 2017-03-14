menu


Jill Stein to Green Up Irvine Today

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 5:48 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jill Stein is coming to Irvine.
Jillstein.org
Jill Stein: true representative of America's progressive movement or spoiler who sapped votes away from Hillary Clinton paved the way for a Donald Trump White House ... DISCUSS!

You'll get your chance at Heritage Park in Irvine today, when the Green Party's most recent presidential candidate is scheduled to speak during an event that runs from 7-10 p.m.

Stein is nearing the end of an eight-day California speaking tour that began March 8.

As my colleague Gabriel San Roman put it before the election, "Bernie Sanders ain't the only Jewish candidate and Hillary Clinton ain't the only woman running for President of these United States." Click here for Gabriel's full interview.

Heritage Park is at 14301 Yale Ave., Irvine. Learn more about the event via Facebook or more about the tour via Jill2016.com.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

