Irvine Hosts a DUI Checkpoint Saturday at Culver and Barranca

Don't think that just because Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday will be winding down that you can get away with drinking and driving.

Especially not in Irvine, where the police department of America's Safest City, Inc. holds a sobriety checkpoint Saturday from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

Where?

In the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway, according to a department advisory that also notes, "IPD publicizes these highly visible sobriety checkpoints to deter impaired drivers, encourage the use of sober designated drivers, and bring increased awareness to the consequences of impaired driving."

The checkpoint is being carried out with the use of grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, whose research has shown high-visibility enforcement can reduce drunken driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

