Someone take his keys.
Someone take his keys.
Photo by flickr user Scott O'Dell

Irvine Hosts a DUI Checkpoint Saturday at Culver and Barranca

Matt Coker | November 24, 2017 | 7:02am
AA

Don't think that just because Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday will be winding down that you can get away with drinking and driving.

Especially not in Irvine, where the police department of America's Safest City, Inc. holds a sobriety checkpoint Saturday from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

Where?

In the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway, according to a department advisory that also notes, "IPD publicizes these highly visible sobriety checkpoints to deter impaired drivers, encourage the use of sober designated drivers, and bring increased awareness to the consequences of impaired driving."

The checkpoint is being carried out with the use of grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, whose research has shown high-visibility enforcement can reduce drunken driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

