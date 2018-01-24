Podiatrist Dr. Renae Louise Witt Accused of Insurance Fraud

A former Tustin podiatrist is accused of insurance fraud for billing several patients for medical services she never performed, according to prosecutors.

Dr. Renae Louise Witt, 47, of La Pine, Oregon, was awaiting extradition after being charged on Jan. 16 with seven felony counts of insurance fraud with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime over $100,000 and loss of over $65,000, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA).

