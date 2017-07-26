menu

Homeless Man Found Dead by 4th St Market in Santa Ana

Why is Irvine Mayor Pro Tem Lynn Schott So Protective of a Brazen Con Artist?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Homeless Man Found Dead by 4th St Market in Santa Ana

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Jeanette Duran
bicyclist observes crime sceneEXPAND
bicyclist observes crime scene
Jeanette Duran
A A

Fruit vendors set up their stands and a young lady cleaned up the windows of a clothing store yesterday morning as Santa Ana police detectives investigated the death of a homeless man just in front of the parking lot next to 4th Street Market. A white male said to be around 60 years of age was found dead around 7:35 a.m. by a woman who was returning from a workout and found him bleeding from his upper torso.

Police set up tape on the corner of Fourth and Bush Streets to keep people away. The only visible part of the crime scene was a black Reebok shoe about 10 feet from the corpse.

"We do not have enough information to determine if this was a suicide, if he was pushed off or assaulted so we are treating it as a suspicious death" says Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The Santa Ana Police didn't release his identity, but people who frequent 4th Street Market said he was a homeless man who had started hanging out downtown Santa Ana just recently.

Upcoming Events

"He had shown up around a week ago," said a witness. "It looked like he had just become homeless, because he was pretty clean. He'd walk around, and stare at the structure—I remember that."

"I saw him walking around the plaza at 7, he always walked around here [inside Market and around it] but he was never aggressive or confrontational," said one witness, who requested anonymity. "He never seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol he would just walk around and mind his business."

A local worker remembers seeing the man the night before on the corner of Bush and 4th, near where he died. "He was standing there not really doing anything," he said, "but whenever he would walk around here, he would speak to himself so I figured he was mentally Ill."

Crime SceneEXPAND
Crime Scene

Two homeless men in their 30s sat on a curb sharing a cigarette two blocks down from the crime scene. "We don't know who he is, but whatever happened to him he didn't deserve it," said one of the men, who asked to remain anonymous. "Coming from a homeless man, its hard being homeless out here. If you're mentally ill, no one listens, no one helps. And if you're a drug user, you're denied the help."

He turned to the other man, who was wearing a hoodie, and shook his head. "All I can say is may he rest in peace and if this was a suicide, I hope people realize how desperate some of us are to get off the streets at whatever means necessary."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >