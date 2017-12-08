 


LA Weekly Names New Editor—Hillel Aron—Who Says He Won Major Concessions From New Owner Semanal LLC

Nick Schou | December 8, 2017 | 2:50pm
AA

At 1:48 pm, Hillel Aron, one of the few LA Weekly editorial staffers not laid off last week by the newspaper's mysterious news owners, Semanal LLC, issued a statement on his personal FB page announcing that he had accepted an offer to serve as the newspaper's "interim editor-in-chief." The post arrived less than two hours after a funeral/boycott protest took place outside the LA Weekly's offices in Culver City. Aron's note details some important conditions he says he laid out before accepting the job: rehiring a couple of laid-off staffers, re-instating the labor union representing newsroom employees, and paying freelance contributors for their work.

Pretty decent start to the day! That said, the key word in his title is probably "interim." [Update: In a subsequent comment on Facebook, Aron clarified that being named "interim" editor was his idea.] Whatever your position on LA Weekly and its future, his post is worth a careful read. Good luck, Hillel!

LA Weekly Names New Editor—Hillel Aron—Who Says He Won Major Concessions From New Owner Semanal LLC
 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is Editor in Chief of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

