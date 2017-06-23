menu

Joshua Herbert of Mongols Held in Killing of Hells Angel James Duty of Orange

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 6:19 a.m.
By Matt Coker
James "Floppy" Duty, R.I.P.
gun memorial.org
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of an Orange man who belonged to the Hells Angels, according to authorities.

James Duty, 31, was with some fellow Angels flying colors at a Shell gas station in Riverside on May 21, when they were ambushed by members of the longtime rival motorcycle gang the Mongols, says the Riverside Police Department.

Duty, whose nickname was "Floppy," and another member of the Hells Angels were struck by gunfire; the Orange resident later died at a hospital.

The other victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head, but his helmet deflected the bullet and he was not injured.

Riverside cops announced Thursday that Joshua Herbert, a member of the Mongols, has been arrested for Duty's slaying and the attempted murder of the second shooting victim.

There is nothing to indicate Herbert knew either victim before opening fire, police add.

Matt Coker
