menu

Health Claims For Water Cleansing Machines Face Orange County Legal Challenge

Santa Ana Cop Caught on Camera in Sky High Raid Coming Back to Work?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Health Claims For Water Cleansing Machines Face Orange County Legal Challenge

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
Zion Health Tech's online homepage screenshotEXPAND
Zion Health Tech's online homepage screenshot
A A

A Southern California man who purchased a $1,866 water cleansing machine based on advertisement assertions of its medical healing capabilities has filed a federal lawsuit in Orange County accusing the Los Angeles-based seller of operating a scam in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Suffering from Type 2 diabetes that required open heart surgery in 2005, Orange County's 66-year-old Jong Ick Shin claims he relied on Zion Health Tech's promises that the alkaline water ionizer would decrease his blood sugar level, lower his blood pressure, decrease his weight, slow the aging process, boost his immune system and detoxify his colon.

Related Stories

According to the lawsuit filed inside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana, the plaintiff used the company's Smart 3000 machine for four months and didn't detect any medical improvements but rather discovered his condition worsened, causing doctors to prescribe higher doses of diabetic medicine.

The plaintiff, who is seeking at least $5 million in damages as well as class-action status, also alleges the company violated Federal Drug Administration rules and California law by not getting government approval of its advertisement sales pitch points.

Diana Lee, owner of Zion Health Tech, denied all allegations, wants recovery of her legal costs and hopes to win a future summary judgment motion that ends the case before it reaches a jury.

In court pleadings, Lee's attorneys insisted the advertisement claims in, for example, Korean newspapers are "based upon and supported by scientific studies and academic articles demonstrating the health benefits of ionized and alkaline water."

U.S. District Court Judge Cormac J. Carney, a lifetime appointee of President George W. Bush, is presiding.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >