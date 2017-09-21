Huntington Beach Cops Investigating Elderly Man's Death as Homicide

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

The death of an elderly man found bleeding from his face and head in Huntington Beach is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 7831 Ellis Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday due to a report of someone bleeding.

There they found an elderly man lying on the ground before rushing him to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange.

He was pronounced dead there at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county coroner, which adds his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say they consider the death a homicide and are searching for a suspect.

