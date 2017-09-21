menu

Huntington Beach Cops Investigating Elderly Man's Death as Homicide

Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10:09 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
The death of an elderly man found bleeding from his face and head in Huntington Beach is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Officers were sent to the 7831 Ellis Ave. around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday due to a report of someone bleeding.

There they found an elderly man lying on the ground before rushing him to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange.

He was pronounced dead there at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county coroner, which adds his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say they consider the death a homicide and are searching for a suspect.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

