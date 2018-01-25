 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Vladdy and is trusty bat.
Vladdy and is trusty bat.
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Vladdy Guerrero Going into Baseball Hall of Fame as an Angel

Matt Coker | January 25, 2018 | 12:59pm
AA

Swing-from-the-heels slugger Vladimir Guerrero will be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame as an Angel.

While 10 previous Hall of Famers played in Anaheim during their careers, Guerrero will become the first to have an Angels' cap on the image that depicts his membership in the elite club.

The Dominican-born, nine-time All-Star outfielder was with Montreal for seven seasons, compared to six in Anaheim, but he only won the MVP and went to the playoffs five times—remember those good ol' days?—while with the Angels.

His induction as a Halo will mean only the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will not be represented on the cap of an inductee.

Guerrero announced his decision today in New York, where Angels owner Arte Moreno was in attendance.

Can't wait for the HOF bobblehead!

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >