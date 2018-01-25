Vladdy Guerrero Going into Baseball Hall of Fame as an Angel

Swing-from-the-heels slugger Vladimir Guerrero will be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame as an Angel.
While 10 previous Hall of Famers played in Anaheim during their careers, Guerrero will become the first to have an Angels' cap on the image that depicts his membership in the elite club.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Dominican-born, nine-time All-Star outfielder was with Montreal for seven seasons, compared to six in Anaheim, but he only won the MVP and went to the playoffs five times—remember those good ol' days?—while with the Angels.
His induction as a Halo will mean only the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals will not be represented on the cap of an inductee.
Guerrero announced his decision today in New York, where Angels owner Arte Moreno was in attendance.
Can't wait for the HOF bobblehead!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!