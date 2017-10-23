 


Richard Michael Parkhurst Allegedly Groped Sleeping Woman
Jay Brockman

Matt Coker | October 23, 2017 | 9:00am
A 28-year-old Norwalk man is accused of groping a woman while she slept inside her Seal Beach home.

Richard Michael Parkhurst was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and sexual battery after the Oct. 15 incident, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

Cops say they got the call around 9:50 that night from the 300 block of 7th Street, where an unidentified woman reported she was sleeping on her couch when an intruder entered her unlocked home and touched her.

That awoke the woman, whose yells spurred the man to leave.

Parkhurst, who matched the description the victim gave of the suspect, was picked up in the same area and arrested.

But the investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Seal Beach PD Detective Samantha Mathias at 562.799.4100, ext. 1108.

 
Matt Coker

