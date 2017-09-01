Garden Grove Cops Begin Labor Day Weekend with Anti-DUI Patrols

California Office of Traffic Safety

The Garden Grove Police Department says it is in the middle of a Labor Day holiday anti-DUI campaign that runs through Monday.

So-called saturation patrols, which place extra officers on streets known for drunken driving arrests, accidents and deaths, are being staged in Garden Grove Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a police department advisory.

It's part of the national enforcement campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

