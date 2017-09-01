menu

Garden Grove Cops Begin Labor Day Weekend with Anti-DUI Patrols

Tustin, Garden Grove AND SANTA ANA Run DUI Checkpoints Tonight


Garden Grove Cops Begin Labor Day Weekend with Anti-DUI Patrols

Friday, September 1, 2017 at 5:36 a.m.
By Matt Coker
California Office of Traffic Safety
The Garden Grove Police Department says it is in the middle of a Labor Day holiday anti-DUI campaign that runs through Monday.

So-called saturation patrols, which place extra officers on streets known for drunken driving arrests, accidents and deaths, are being staged in Garden Grove Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a police department advisory.

It's part of the national enforcement campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

