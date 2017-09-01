Garden Grove Cops Begin Labor Day Weekend with Anti-DUI Patrols
|
California Office of Traffic Safety
The Garden Grove Police Department says it is in the middle of a Labor Day holiday anti-DUI campaign that runs through Monday.
So-called saturation patrols, which place extra officers on streets known for drunken driving arrests, accidents and deaths, are being staged in Garden Grove Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a police department advisory.
It's part of the national enforcement campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 12:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 12:07pm
-
HEROES OF LUCHA LIBRE
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 3:00pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
TicketsWed., Oct. 4, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!