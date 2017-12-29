Garden Grove Has a DUI Checkpoint Running Tonight

Hearty partying can obviously lead to the dangerous conditions on the roads that prompted the year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is manifest with additional sobriety patrols and checkpoints statewide.
Including Garden Grove ... tonight.
The Garden Grove Police Department announced the checkpoint that runs from 9 p.m. through 3 a.m., although the exact location was not revealed.
“This holiday season, drivers will notice increased enforcement watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” says Garden Grove Police Sgt. Gildea. “It is vital that we keep our roads and our travelers safe, not just at the holidays, but every day. With extra travelers on the roads, and people attending holiday parties, we will likely see an uptick in drunk driving. We’ll be arresting anyone we catch breaking this life-saving law.”
Funding for the checkpoint and other anti-DUI actions come from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Similar funding is spread among the other Orange County participating agencies in the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, which continues through New Year's Day (Monday).
