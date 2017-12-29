Garden Grove Has a DUI Checkpoint Running Tonight

Party hard ... as long as you don't get behind the wheel afterward.

Hearty partying can obviously lead to the dangerous conditions on the roads that prompted the year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is manifest with additional sobriety patrols and checkpoints statewide.

Including Garden Grove ... tonight.

The Garden Grove Police Department announced the checkpoint that runs from 9 p.m. through 3 a.m., although the exact location was not revealed.