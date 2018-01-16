Dr. Andrew R. Jarminski's License Restricted Due to Huge Fraud Case

A Brea physician, who is being prosecuted in a baby's death and for being part of an alleged $100 million workers compensation fraud scam, recently had his medical license restricted pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

The interim suspension order agreed to by Dr. Andrew Robert Jarminski, his attorney Peter R. Osinoff and counsel for the Medical Board of California went into effect on Dec. 22, according to state records.

The Weekly previously reported on the $25 million fraud/manslaughter case that prominently features Inland Empire businessman Kareem Ahmed, a major donor to Barack Obama as well as such charities as Lupus LA, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Agency Survivors Benefit Fund. During the 2012 presidential campaign cycle alone, Ahmed contributed $1 million to help reelect Obama, with most going to the Priorities USA Action super PAC, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.