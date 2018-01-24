Sodexo Workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital Vote to Strike

Workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center are ready to show what they're really worth with a planned one-day strike set for next week. Represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, food and housekeeping staff authorized the move by an overwhelming 95 percent vote last week. "The majority of workers voted to strike because we're paid minimum wages," Gabriela Armenta, a housekeeper at the hospital, tells the Weekly in Spanish. "There's even people with 10 years experience making minimum wage."

Fountain Valley Regional, the largest for-profit hospital in the county, subcontracts with Sodexo, a French multinational corporation, to employ cleaning and food service staff. Workers held a rally outside the hospital donning red NUHW shirts back in June to draw attention to Sodexo's poverty pay. Armenta, who earns $10.75 per hour—only a shiny quarter above the state minimum wage—has worked four years with Sodexo and can no longer afford health insurance premiums. "I had to drop health insurance and be on Medi-Cal," she says. "I wanted to have health insurance because it's much better for me. But I'm a single mother and I can't afford it."

Negotiations between the workers' union and Sodexo haven't resulted in a contract with salary raises, prompting the strike vote. "I'd like for supervisors who make much more money than us to put themselves in our place trying to make a living on a minimum wage," Armenta says. "We're left with having to recycle cans to pay the bills." The latter point became dramatized in a video NUHW put out before the strike vote. It showcases Fountain Valley Regional housekeepers, alongside their Los Alamitos and Lakewood Medical Center counterparts, collecting cans to make ends meet.