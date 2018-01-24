Sodexo Workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital Vote to Strike

Workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center are ready to show what they're really worth with a planned one-day strike set for next week. Represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, food and housekeeping staff authorized the move by an overwhelming 95 percent vote last week. "The majority of workers voted to strike because we're paid minimum wages," Gabriela Armenta, a housekeeper at the hospital, tells the Weekly in Spanish. "There's even people with 10 years experience making minimum wage."
Fountain Valley Regional, the largest for-profit hospital in the county, subcontracts with Sodexo, a French multinational corporation, to employ cleaning and food service staff. Workers held a rally outside the hospital donning red NUHW shirts back in June to draw attention to Sodexo's poverty pay. Armenta, who earns $10.75 per hour—only a shiny quarter above the state minimum wage—has worked four years with Sodexo and can no longer afford health insurance premiums. "I had to drop health insurance and be on Medi-Cal," she says. "I wanted to have health insurance because it's much better for me. But I'm a single mother and I can't afford it."
Negotiations between the workers' union and Sodexo haven't resulted in a contract with salary raises, prompting the strike vote. "I'd like for supervisors who make much more money than us to put themselves in our place trying to make a living on a minimum wage," Armenta says. "We're left with having to recycle cans to pay the bills." The latter point became dramatized in a video NUHW put out before the strike vote. It showcases Fountain Valley Regional housekeepers, alongside their Los Alamitos and Lakewood Medical Center counterparts, collecting cans to make ends meet.
Alongside complaints about poverty wages and lack of affordable benefits, Sodexo workers at Fountain Valley Regional say staffing levels are kept low for the sake of profitability, not patients. Maria Villacaña, a housekeeper with nearly 20 years experience, can remember a time before Sodexo took over in 2011 when workloads were lessened by more workers on hand. "We had benefits, paid sick days and our health insurance was cheaper," she says in Spanish. "It's not fair that they're making us work the job of two people, but wont hire more staff." Armenta agrees; she cleans 18-20 rooms a day without help.
The working conditions at Fountain Valley Regional under Sodexo pushed staff to finally join NUHW in November 2016. Villacaña spoke about the need for to unionize before the corporation began operating at the hospital but coworkers never followed all the way through with a campaign. But now, Villacaña says management assails NUHW during meetings as liars hellbent on taking their money through union dues. "I told my coworkers, 'Let's strike!' because Sodexo didn't want to accept $14 or even $15 per hour raises," she says.
"Sodexo and NUHW are negotiating a first contract for Sodexo employees," Katherine Lane, a spokeswoman for the hospital, writes the Weekly in an email. "The employees represented by NUHW are employed by Sodexo. We hope the contract is resolved quickly." Sodexo hopes so, too. "We're disappointed that the union has called for a strike in the midst of ongoing collective bargaining and we hope that our employees will not strike as we work with the union to establish a new agreement," writes Enrico Dinges, Sodexo's public relations director.
If management can't come to the union in good faith to restart contract negotiations, the one-day strike is set for Feb. 1. "All that we want is that they be mindful that the staff is very important for the hospital and the patients," says Villacaña. "If we don't do our job, what's going to happen?"
