menu

FivePoint Communities Finds a Spot for Irvine's Veterans Cemetery [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

The Beached Whale Known as Tony Rackauckas [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

FivePoint Communities Finds a Spot for Irvine's Veterans Cemetery [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
FivePoint Communities Finds a Spot for Irvine's Veterans Cemetery [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
Leslie Agan
A A

Perhaps the most unexamined-yet-powerful man in Orange County is Emile Haddad, CEO of FivePoint Communities, the developer of Irvine's eternally unbuilt Great Park. I remember the first time he appeared in Inside OC with Rick Reiff (which just celebrated its 500th episode—huzzah!) about a decade, when Haddad worked for Lennar, which had just bought the former El Toro Marine base. Ever since, Haddad has fiendishly turned what was long promised to OC voters as a public treasure to rival Central Park into yet another boring, orverpriced Irvine development, with homes crammed into every possible nook Haddad can convince the Irvine City Council to let him build on while continually telling the world it's all part of his plan to make the Great Park great.

In other words, Haddad is the Lebanese Don Bren. Yet the local press—OC Weekly included—has given him only fawning coverage (in our defense, we have given him next-to-none). Even as Haddad has tried to steer a proposed veterans cemetery (the first in OC) away from near his precious homes and toward a vacant spot off the 5 freeway—away from the sacred ground of El Toro MCAS and into what's little better than a dump where strawberries are grown—few have dared portray Haddad for what he is: a developer who cares only about the bottom line.

Until now. Weekly artist Leslie Agan drew the above piece, and offered this simple artist's statement:

Please give our service men and women the honorable burial land they deserve!

Here, here. Haddad: what's good?

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >