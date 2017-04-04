menu

Former Fullerton City Manager Joe Felz Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Crash into Tree

Former Fullerton City Manager Joe Felz Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Crash into Tree

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 5:38 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Photo by Gabriel San Roman / OC Weekly
Former Fullerton City Manager Joseph Burt Felz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and hit and run in connection with his car crashing into a tree last year.

After attorney Bob Hickey entered the plea on his client Felz's behalf, Judge Glenn A. Mahler, who hears DUI cases at the North Justice Center in Fullerton, set a pre-trial hearing for May 3.

Felz, 58, was still the city manager on Nov. 8 when his personal vehicle hopped a curb in the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue in Fullerton and hit a tree, according to prosecutor Cynthia Nichols.

A witness called 9-1-1 and responding Fullerton police officers found Felz nearby, although he failed to immediately stop his vehicle after the crash, Nichols alleges.

A police sergeant performed a field sobriety test on Felz and the city's top non-elected official was driven home and his vehicle was towed.

He was not arrested.

Felz retired as the Fullerton city manager on Dec. 31. The Cal State Fullerton alum had worked for the city since 1984.

He could spend up to a year in county jail if he is convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run with property damage.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

