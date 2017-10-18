 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa AnaEXPAND
Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana
R. Scott Moxley

U.S. Wants Southern California Assets Tied To Disaster Relief Bribery Scandal in the Philippines

R. Scott Moxley | October 18, 2017 | 10:59am
AA

Orange County is ground zero in a legal war between the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the family of Janet Lim Napoles, a Filipino businesswoman who in an eight-year period allegedly swindled more than $225 million in government funds intended for typhoon disaster relief and developmental assistance in the Philippines.

Federal prosecutors based in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles have been trying since July 2015 to gain permanent control of assets in Southern California they say Napoles purchased with the funneled proceeds of her non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which operated on "bribes, kickbacks and embezzlement" in money laundering schemes. They claim the high school graduate falsified documents, paid Filipino politicians and bureaucrats kickbacks between 40 and 60 percent of program funds she obtained, kidnapped a cousin in fear he would become a whistleblower, either failed entirely to provide promised services or under-delivered, and kept nearly $68 million for herself in three fraud scams.

Related Stories

"At [Napoles'] direction, government-awarded funds were often withdrawn from her NGO accounts in cash and transferred to the United States, usually through the use of money changers and remittance services, concealing the true source of the funds," M. Kendall Day, chief of the Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section of the DOJ, told U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna. "These monies were usually wired to accounts in the U.S. that had been opened in the names of Napoles' family members and two California corporations controlled by the Napoles family."

Included in more than $12.5 million in laundered money sent to the U.S., Napoles purchased a $1.4 million home in Irvine for her brother and his wife, the 63-room Anaheim Express Inn near Disneyland, property in Covina, a $1 million luxury condominium at The Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles, at least 4,275 shares of corporate stock and a Porsche Boxster, according to a DOJ report, which also notes confiscation of bank accounts holding $829,000 in cash.

U.S. Wants Southern California Assets Tied To Disaster Relief Bribery Scandal in the Philippines (2)

Government investigators in the Philippines discovered the scams and won an April 2015 conviction against her for the Manila kidnapping of her bookkeeper/cousin, Benhur Luy. She remains in prison and, though the government has evidence of her illegal business practices over a period of two decades including her alleged role in the sale of substandard Kevlar helmets to the military, her lawyers deny she participated in any kickback scheme.

The civil case inside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana met two road blocks this year, including a six-month delay while prosecutors contemplated filing criminal charges. With the agreement of all sides, Selna lifted that stay of proceedings this summer.

Now, Gregory A. Vega and Patrick Q. Hall, two San Diego-based lawyers for the Napoles family, are renewing their fight against DOJ's forfeiture requests, calling the government's claims weak and noting that the businesswoman hasn't been convicted in the Philippines of money laundering or making illegal kickbacks.

"Unlike a typical forfeiture case, based upon an investigation conducted by United States law enforcement officials, the allegations relating to the three underlying fraudulent schemes appeared to be based entirely on information supplied by the Philippines of questionable reliability," according to Vega and Hall, who are seeking dismissal of the forfeiture request. "Importantly, a close examination of the complaint reveals it is lacking in the factual specificity required for pleadings relating to frauds, and sometimes even based upon rank speculation . . . Although the complaint is lengthy and provides a lot of details about tracings to the defendant's properties, there are few, if any particulars, about the facts of the underlying frauds."

DOJ officials responded, arguing their complaint "extensively details" that Napoles' Southern California assets are directly tied to "illicit proceeds illegally transported and laundered into the U.S. [based] on three distinct fraudulent schemes" and are thus subject to government confiscation. They claim they will release even more evidence against Napoles if the case goes to trial perhaps in 2018. Meanwhile, both sides are in the process of trading discovery.

News organizations in the Philippines report that Napoles collected as many as 28 homes there and a large fleet of vehicles.

 
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

Popular Stories

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >