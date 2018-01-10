Federal Judge Rejects Prosecutors' Circumstantial Evidence to Overturn Jury's Guilty Verdicts

Unaware of a coming law-enforcement disaster, Assistant United States Attorney Scott D. Tenley used an August 2017 opening statement to declare he possessed all the evidence needed to convict Justin Henning for a suspected "key supervisorial and leadership role" in a "smash and grab" robbery ring that targeted more than a dozen high-end Rolex watch and jewelry stores in Southern California. Tenley believed FBI cellphone-tracking analysis, snitch testimony and common sense unraveled Henning's "very careful" attempt to mask his criminal conduct. This defendant "profited from these robberies, without ever using a hammer and without ever pointing a gun," because he helped run the heists from behind the scenes, the prosecutor alleged.

But after an 18-day trial, the citizens' panel didn't fully accept Tenley's version of reality. It rejected four of the seven charges against the Inglewood Family Gangster Blood member with a hefty rap sheet. Worse for the government, U.S. District Court Judge Cormac J. Carney, a conservative Republican appointed by President George W. Bush, emerged from proceedings sharing the view of James R. Tedford, Henning's Pasadena-based defense attorney: The prosecution hadn't come close to proving a single count.

That sentiment, plus the judge's tentative announcement that he planned to overturn the jury's guilty verdicts, rattled Tenley and his prosecution team of Jeffrey Chemerinsky and Julia L. Reese. It also forced a tense, late-December courthouse showdown centering on conflicting views about the proper use of circumstantial evidence stemming from the defendant's purported attendance at meetings held by the robbery ring, his frequent phone communications with members and an FBI assertion that he'd once likely been driving in the general vicinity of a targeted shop during a robbery.