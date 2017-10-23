4 Top Democrats at Anaheim Union Gig But Only 1 Gets Endorsement

UPDATE, OCT. 23, 10:53 A.M.: None of the four Democratic candidates at the National Union of Healthcare Workers fall conference in Anaheim received the outright endorsement of 350 stewards on the first ballot, but in a runoff Gavin Newsom received 53 percent of the vote against the other top vote-getter Delaine Eastin.

“We are very appreciative to the Democratic candidates who took the time to meet our members this weekend and discuss the issues that are of concern to them and all Californians,” said NUHW President Sal Rosselli after the vote. “It was a great debate that focused on key issues and was devoid of personal attacks. Afterward, we honored our democratic principles with a transparent endorsement vote. There was no backroom dealing; no smoke and mirrors. Our members studied the candidates’ positions and got to hear them as they faced-off on our stage. After a runoff, Gavin Newsom won our support.”

Here is video from the event:



ORIGINAL POST, OCT. 19, 6:33 A.M.: "The top four Democratic contenders for governor of California"—which immediately has me wondering about the bottom however many contenders were left out ... #sademoticon—are scheduled to appear on the same stage, at the same time, for the first time in Anaheim Sunday morning.

John Chiang, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa are set to speak at the Sunday Morning Forum during the National Union of Healthcare Workers fall conference at the Sheraton Park Hotel.

Delaine Eastin finished the NUHW vote as first runner-up. delaineforgovernor.com

That's the same event and location where Khizr Khan is scheduled to speak Saturday. He's the Gold Star Father who famously whipped out a pocket-sized version of the U.S. Constitution while shaming Donald Trump at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The Dems for Gov are scheduled to start speaking at 9:30 a.m. about health care, mental health parity, the opioid crisis, worker and immigrant rights and other issues they can't possibly solve ... no one can, so let's just throw up our hands and watch Gomer Pyle reruns.

Oh, one other topic is scheduled to come up: "How California Should Respond to the Trump Presidency."

Very carefully?

EXPAND The candidate would be the one not wearing a hat. John Chiang for Governor

Anyway, Chiang, Eastin, Newsom and Tony are to be joined by: Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Healthcare Workers and moderator John Donvan, an ABC News correspondent.

Immediately after hearing from the candidates, 350 elected NUHW union stewards will cast a binding vote for the union’s endorsement in the June 2018 primary election, a vote that will be announced immediately.

Was Antonio Villaraigosa clowned by the NUHW? Christopher Victorio

“Our union’s endorsement is in the hands of our members,” says Rosselli in the announcement. “There’s no backroom, no smoke and no mirrors."

He vows the winner of the "transparent, democratic vote" will enjoy "the full support of our union,” which represents 14,000 California healthcare workers, mental health clinicians, optical workers and healthcare professionals.

The hotel is at 1855 S. Harbor Blvd., Anaheim.

