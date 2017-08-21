Giese Extradition OK'd; Pimping of Teen Charges, Conviction and Stiff Sentence

Jay Brockman

A man was sentenced to 28 years in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life for human trafficking and pimping and pandering a 15-year-old girl and two women.

Another man was convicted of human trafficking, pimping, and pandering a 13-year-old girl.

A third man who had already been charged with having sex with a 17-year-old girl and pimping her out faces additional counts for allegedly prostituting six young women—and whether underage or of age, all the victims thought they were meeting him for modeling work.

Finally, a former voice coach for the Costa Mesa-based All-American Boys Chorus is finally be deported to the U.S. after 10 years on the run from charges he sexually abused a 13-year-old boy in Buena Park.

Marcus Ramon Santos, 34, of Long Beach, received the stiff sentence last week after being convicted of a laundry list of charges: human trafficking of a minor; pimping a minor under 16 years old; pandering a minor under 16 years old; an count of human trafficking, two more of pimping, two more of pandering and a sentencing enhancement due to a prior prison conviction for aggravated assault in Orange County in 2011. Between July 1, 2013, and July 8, 2015, Santos used social media to contact a woman and went on to pimp and pander her "by convincing the victim to engage in commercial sex for his benefit," says the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA). Between Oct. 1, 2014, and March 1, 2015, the OCDA says, Santos did the same with a second woman he convinced to come with him from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Orange County, where she was forced into prostitution. He advertised her services online, set up meetings and kept all the proceeds earned by the woman, who worked under a strict daily quota of $1,200, say prosecutors, who add Santos was physically violent with her if she did not follow his instructions. Santos trafficked the 15-year-old in Orange County between June 28 and July 8 of 2015, says the OCDA, which adds the investigation of him began that same month when the crimes were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The females were rescued from a Costa Mesa motel that was reserved under Santos' name.

Calhoun's self portrait MySpace

John Wayne Calhoun, 31, of San Bernardino, was found guilty by a jury last week on felony counts of: lewd acts upon a child under 14 (two charges); human trafficking of a minor, pimping a minor under 16, pandering with a minor under 16 years old by procuring, oral copulation of a child under 14, unlawful sexual intercourse and a sentencing enhancement for human trafficking by force or fear. He could get 24 years and four months to life in state prison and a lifetime of mandatory sex offender registration at his scheduled Sept. 8 sentencing in Santa Ana, according to the OCDA. The 13-year-old girl being the youngest victim in an Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force case prompted District Attorney Tony Rackauckas to remark, "The victim in this case was barely a teenager. Cases like this are exactly the reason why the OCDA will adamantly continue to fight against human exploitation and trafficking." Calhoun met the girl some time before June 1, 2016, and convinced her to engage in commercial sex acts for his benefit. She was driven to areas known for prostitution in Orange County and throughout California, and Calhoun forced her to give him all of the money she earned and "on numerous occasions" physically assaulted her for failing to follow his rules, prosecutors say. After Santa Ana police officers contacted her June 2, 2016, in an area of that city known for prostitution that the investigation of Calhoun began.

EXPAND Anaheim Police Department

Gilbert Antonio Castillo, 39, of Mission Viejo, could get up to 52 years in state prison and have to register as a sex offender for life if he is convicted of these felonies: human trafficking of a minor, contacting of a child with intent to commit oral sex, contacting of a child with intent to commit sodomy, pimping a minor over the age of 16 years, pandering with minor over 16 for purpose of prostitution, oral copulation of a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, six counts of pimping and six more of pimping by procuring, a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and two prior felony strike convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in in Yuma, Arizona in 2000 and two prior misdemeanor violations for driving with a suspended license in Los Angeles in 2014. According to the Orange County District Attorney's office, helping Castillo in the case involving the teenager was Yolymar Ojeda-Gomez, 22, of Irvine. Currently out on $70,000 bail, she has a Sept. 22 pre-trial hearing regarding the felony charges against her: human trafficking a minor, pimping a minor and pandering a minor over 16 by procuring. Ojeda-Gomez could get up to 12 years in state prison and mandatory lifetime sex offender registration if she is found guilty. In September 2016, Ojeda-Gomez is accused of contacting the 17-year-old through a Craigslist advertisement the adult posted for a model, and when they met the woman offered to help the teen make money through modeling, according to the OCDA. But between Oct. 2-18, 2016, Castillo met the teen to allegedly commit sodomy and unlawfully engage in oral and vaginal sex with her while knowing she was underage. Castillo went on to arrange for her to meet with more than a dozen sex purchasers, then using money she received for his own benefit, allege prosecutors, who further accuse him of driving her to known prostitution areas of Orange County while his driver's license was suspended. The girl's family reported her missing out of Costa Mesa, and an Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF) investigation found her and Castillo at a Lake Forest hotel on Oct. 18, 2016, when he was arrested. On Oct. 26, 2016, Ojeda-Gomez was arrested near her home in Irvine. Further OCHTTF investigation revealed that Ojeda-Gomez had recruited other women to prostitute for Castillo, the OCDA claims. Beginning in 2015, Castillo posted Craigslist ads that claimed to seek models, specifically college students, with the promise of making good money, but he is accused through the ads, and at various intervals between May 2015 and October 2016, of pimping and pandering women ages 18, 21, 24, 25 and two 20-year-olds. After inform them they were not there to model but to be his earners, he had each woman "audition" and "train" by having sex with him and having nude photos taken, the OCDA alleges. He is accused of posting the sexually explicit photos on websites known for soliciting commercial sex, arranging for the victims to meet with sex purchasers and collecting money they received from sex acts.

Two looks at Roger Alan Giese FBI

Roger Alan Giese, 42, had been wanted since 2007 for allegedly committing lewd acts with a child in Buena Park between 1998 and 2002. While living under an assumed name in the village of Broughton, Hampshire, Giese was detained in 2015 and the OCDA had been trying ever since to extradite him. A judge first blocked that request on grounds that a conviction in the U.S. could result in indefinite detention, which the jurist found violates the European Convention of Human Rights. After the OCDA assured the judge Giese would not be subject to indefinite detention, the judge last week allowed the extradition to continue, although Giese can still appeal. He was working as the All-American Boys Chorus voice coach when he befriended the 13-year-old and the boy's family in 1998, prosecutors allege. Giese managed to move into the victim's home and the sex acts allegedly took place through 2002. London's Daily Mail came up with this nugget alleged by the OCDA: Giese falsely claimed to be a member of the elite U.S. Army unit Delta Force, which the boy was told he could join by providing the adult semen, urine, blood and stool samples. Later in 2002 Giese was arrested and charged with lewd acts with a child and penetration with a foreign object. He was released on bond pending trial and, through early 2007, he appeared in court as scheduled. But Giese failed to show up for his pre-trial motions hearing on March 12, 2007, and the next day, he failed to appear for jury selection. That prompted Orange County Superior Court Judge Francisco Briseno to issue a warrant for Giese's arrest on March 16, 2007, which then had him facing a federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution charge to go along with the felonies in Superior Court. An FBI warrant indicated Giese flew from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Cayman Islands. He is also believed to have travelled to the Bahamas and Norway before arriving in the United Kingdom and setting up public relations company C4 Digital Group, which served clients including the Thomas Cook travel company, reports the Daily Mail, whose reporter watched Giese snuggling with his wife during last week's extradition hearing.

