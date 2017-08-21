Democrat's Call for FBI Probe of Meeting Gets Assange and Rohrabacher's Goat

EXPAND Harley Rouda asked the FBI to investigate Dana Rohrabacher's meeting with Julian Assange. HarleyforCongress.com

On Friday, we told you about criticism by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and a Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Waaaay Up Putin's Ass) meeting two days before with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Now, another Democratic rival has asked for an FBI investigation into Rohrabacher's “political and financial ties to Russia” in the wake of the meeting.

Putin's waterboy? Illustration by Greg Houston

Actually, Harley Rouda, who is one of nine announced candidates seeking The Mouth That Rohrabachered's 48th Congressional District seat next year, says he is amending his original complaint sent to the FBI in regards to the veteran congressman.

"Despite the fact that intelligence agencies across the globe have repeatedly and continuously asserted that WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange coordinated with Russian actors in their leaks of DNC emails, and that Rohrabacher’s colleagues have claimed that he is paid by Vladimir Putin, Rohrabacher took this meeting anyway," writes Rouda.

The candidate concluded that, "As an American citizen, I strongly urge you to open up an investigation as soon as possible and if necessary, subpoenaing the necessary documents to make a determination about Congressman Rohrabacher’s potential unlawful ties to Russia and its officials."

The Washington Post sent Rouda's letter to Rohrabacher, who reportedly replied that “if anybody’s politicizing foreign policy, it ain’t me.”

Rouda's letter was met with a more menacing response from Assange via Twitter:

That led to a Rouda retweet:

Here is Rouda's full letter: