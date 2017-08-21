Democrat's Call for FBI Probe of Meeting Gets Assange and Rohrabacher's Goat
|
Harley Rouda asked the FBI to investigate Dana Rohrabacher's meeting with Julian Assange.
HarleyforCongress.com
On Friday, we told you about criticism by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and a Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Waaaay Up Putin's Ass) meeting two days before with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Now, another Democratic rival has asked for an FBI investigation into Rohrabacher's “political and financial ties to Russia” in the wake of the meeting.
Actually, Harley Rouda, who is one of nine announced candidates seeking The Mouth That Rohrabachered's 48th Congressional District seat next year, says he is amending his original complaint sent to the FBI in regards to the veteran congressman.
"Despite the fact that intelligence agencies across the globe have repeatedly and continuously asserted that WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange coordinated with Russian actors in their leaks of DNC emails, and that Rohrabacher’s colleagues have claimed that he is paid by Vladimir Putin, Rohrabacher took this meeting anyway," writes Rouda.
The candidate concluded that, "As an American citizen, I strongly urge you to open up an investigation as soon as possible and if necessary, subpoenaing the necessary documents to make a determination about Congressman Rohrabacher’s potential unlawful ties to Russia and its officials."
The Washington Post sent Rouda's letter to Rohrabacher, who reportedly replied that “if anybody’s politicizing foreign policy, it ain’t me.”
Rouda's letter was met with a more menacing response from Assange via Twitter:
That led to a Rouda retweet:
Here is Rouda's full letter:
To: Los Angeles Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation
From: Harley E. Rouda Jr.
Subject: Congressman Dana Rohrabacher
To Whom It May Concern:
In light of an article in the Aug. 17, 2017, edition of the Los Angeles Times entitled: “Rep. Dana Rohrabacher meets with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, plans to tell Trump what he heard,” I’d like to amend my original letter to the FBI to include this disturbing new information demonstrating the potential depths of Rohrabacher’s political and financial ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin.
Despite the fact that intelligence agencies across the globe have repeatedly and continuously asserted that WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange coordinated with Russian actors in their leaks of DNC emails, and that Rohrabacher’s colleagues have claimed that he is paid by Vladimir Putin, Rohrabacher took this meeting anyway.
In the statement released by Rohrabacher’s office and his subsequent interview with the Daily Caller, it was revealed that Congressman Dana Rohrabacher not only met with the infamous fugitive Julian Assange, but that he and Assange also talked about “what might be necessary to get [Assange] out” and discussed a pardon from Trump.
As an American citizen, I strongly urge you to open up an investigation as soon as possible and if necessary, subpoenaing the necessary documents to make a determination about Congressman Rohrabacher’s potential unlawful ties to Russia and its officials. The American public needs to definitively know whether Rohrabacher has any financial ties to the Russian regime.
Sincerely,
Harley E. Rouda Jr.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Indians
TicketsWed., Sep. 20, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Cleveland Indians
TicketsWed., Sep. 20, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Sep. 24, 1:25pm
-
WWE Raw
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 4:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!