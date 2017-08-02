menu

Congressional Constituent Town Hall Tour Continues with Ed Royce's "Empty Chair"

Dana Rohrabacher Will Be Present at Tonight's Town Hall Without Being Present


Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 5:44 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo
The Orange County "empty chair" tour continues, with a 48th Congressional District town hall with constituents skipped by their Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach) on Tuesday evening now followed by a 39th Congressional District town hall with constituents likely to be missed by Rohrabacher's House Foreign Affairs committee mate Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).

Indivisible CA-39 and the Courage Campaign, with support from the #Fight4OurHealth coalition, present their Community Town Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton.

More than 300 will attend, according to organizers, who claim they and "hundreds" of Royce's constituents in three counties (Orange, Los Angeles and San Bernardino) have repeatedly asked their congressman to attend a public town hall since November.

"These town halls are meant to increase dialogue between those that are elected and the voters they represent," state the organizers. "Despite repeated requests, Rep. Royce refuses to hold a town hall that is open to the public, so the community is holding one of its own."

In lieu of Rep. Royce, Congresswoman Linda Sanchez (D-Norwalk) and California Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) will speak and field audience questions. However, I'm not sure they'll be able to intelligently answer questions about campaign cash Royce apparently received from pro-Russia/anti-independent Ukraine operatives.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

