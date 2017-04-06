Fountain Valley's Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters Crafts Battery-Powered Bus

EXPAND Make way for the lithium battery powered bus. Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters

A Fountain Valley company is creating a 42-passenger bus that will run on lithium batteries.

Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters Inc. (GFMI), a global leader in the design, engineering and development of cutting-edge prototypes and production programs for the world’s largest automotive, aviation, aerospace, rail and entertainment companies, was commissioned by Shenzhen, Guangdong, China-based Thunder Sky Winston Group to integrate Winston's lithium batteries into an EV bus.

That bus is scheduled to be launched at a private event on April 20 at Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters. Invited attendees will see a bus design with a center driving position, a glass cockpit, extensive and distinctive use of carbon fiber and 96 lithium Winston batteries that together produce 350 volts.

"With the best lithium battery power–including a fire retardant carbon fiber battery case and a battery pack designed to be easily serviceable–the bus will elevate the luxury standard of carbon fiber vehicles utilizing electric power," boast both companies.

John and George Gaffoglio founded Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters in 1979 to build prototype and concept automobiles for the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. Since that time, the company has grown to become a world leader in the transportation, aviation, aerospace and entertainment industries.

Winston Chung founded Thunder Sky Winston Energy Group after dedicating his career to the development of safe, green energy technology. His first battery was produced in August 1998.

