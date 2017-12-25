Longtime Santa Ana Postal Clerk Gets 6+ Years for Credit Card Thefts

A Garden Grove man who stole credit cards at the U.S. Postal Service facility he worked at, stuck his booty in his waistband and carried it out to his car during breaks—and went on to use the funds from the pilfered cards for drugs, alcohol, two BMWs and designer boots and handbags—has been sentenced to 75 months in federal prison.

Chinh Vuong, a 49-year-old mail processing clerk who worked at the United States Postal Service Santa Ana Processing and Distribution Center for about 25 years, admitted that over the year prior to his arrest he stole an average of 40 credit card envelopes, three to five nights per week, which translates to at least 6,240 credit cards over that period, says the U.S. Attorney's office.