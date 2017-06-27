menu

Scandal-Scarred Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens Announces Retirement

Snitch Myth? Only To Orange County's Reality-Denying Grand Jury


Scandal-Scarred Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens Announces Retirement

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 5:23 p.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
Sheriff Sandra Hutchens: She melted
Bob Aul / OC Weekly
Sheriff Sandra Hutchens: She melted
Bob Aul / OC Weekly
Seven months after OC Weekly declared it was time for Sandra Hutchens to step aside, the scandal-scarred Orange County sheriff announced today that she will not seek re-election next year.

Hutchens' decision comes in the wake of Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals' recent order that she must take the witness stand under oath next week in People v. Scott Dekraai, the controversial, pending death penalty case stemming from the worse mass killing in county history.

The top of local law enforcement agencies, Hutchens and District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, took what was widely considered a slam dunk capital punishment prosecution and, thinking nobody would ever discover their misdeeds, cheated to ensure that Dekraai, who'd confessed immediately after the shooting, landed on San Quentin State Prison's death row.

The 2011 case stalled following revelation after revelation of systemic underhanded government plots that reached far beyond Dekraai and proved an organized plot to secretly rob pre-trial defendants of their constitutional rights.

During the four-year-old scandal that's earned national attention, Hutchens and Rackauckas have tried to blame the other for the mess but been largely consistent in their disingenuous denials of committing any wrongdoing.

The sheriff entered Orange County's establishment on an optimistic note, guaranteeing the public she would be a reformist after the county board of supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint her in 2008 as the replacement to Mike Carona, who'd been arrested by the FBI and IRS for corruption, and landed in federal prison for 66 months.

But Hutchens' empty smile and promises eventually collapsed under the weight of an undeniable reality: She's a good talker but, like Rackauckas, she's a liar who has repeatedly abused the public trust by acting as if she is above the law.

Judge Goethals has been waiting in Dekraai more than three-and-a-half-years for her to fully comply with his lawfully-issued discovery orders for records.

Shifting between playing idiots Gomer Pyle or Barney Fife, Hutchens has hidden or destroyed critical records that we now know help prove her deputies conducted unconstitutional jailhouse operations with informants to help Rackauckas' prosecutors win weak cases.

Under her watch, scandals erupted on a regular basis. For example, there was an insanely easy jailbreak of three dangerous inmates; the disgraceful harassment of a deputy who earned White House honors for life-saving combat heroics as a Marine in Iraq; an Asian gangster/killer/inmate who enjoyed more than 30 sex dates in the central jail's public reception area and, you can't make this up, filmed a porno with a woman who routinely smuggled in contraband like sex toys and drugs; and the use of surveillance cameras to spy on a county supervisor, Chris Norby, who dared question her fitness for the job.

Hutchens has identified her chosen undersheriff Don Barnes as the person she would like to replace her.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.

