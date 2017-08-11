Irvine Holds DUI Checkpoint Saturday Night
Not what you want to see if you're over the limit.
Paramount Pictures
The Irvine Police Department holds a sobriety checkpoint Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
It will be in the area of Culver Drive and Irvine Boulevard, according to IPD.
We sure seem to have a lot of DUI deaths in this here county, but IPD cites National Highway Traffic Safety Administration research that shows high-visibility enforcement like checkpoints can reduce drunken driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.
The city pays for the checkpoint with California Office of Traffic Safety grant funding, through the NHTSA.
