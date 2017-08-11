menu

Irvine Holds DUI Checkpoint Saturday Night

Santa Ana Holds Main Street DUI Checkpoint Tonight


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Irvine Holds DUI Checkpoint Saturday Night

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10:44 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Not what you want to see if you're over the limit.
Not what you want to see if you're over the limit.
Paramount Pictures
A A

The Irvine Police Department holds a sobriety checkpoint Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It will be in the area of Culver Drive and Irvine Boulevard, according to IPD.

We sure seem to have a lot of DUI deaths in this here county, but IPD cites National Highway Traffic Safety Administration research that shows high-visibility enforcement like checkpoints can reduce drunken driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

The city pays for the checkpoint with California Office of Traffic Safety grant funding, through the NHTSA.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >