Dr. Eva M. Gentile's Medical License on Probation for 7 Years Due to Fraud Case

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Matt Coker
The bad doctor is in.
Matt Coker
A San Clemente family medicine physician had her license to practice medicine placed on probation for seven years because of her role in a medical fraud case, according to the Medical Board of California.

In September 2015 in Orange County Superior Court, Gentile pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine, in a plea deal that had multiple counts of felony conspiracy, medical fraud and sentencing enhancements against her dismissed. Gentile received fines, three years probation and was ordered to pay $166,230.87 in restitution and volunteer 160 hours of free medical care.

Cutting the same deal and receiving the same sentence was Dr. John Gentile, who also works out of the Seapointe Medical office in San Clemente and attended the same medical school as Dr. Eva Gentile. A Medical Board of California case against Dr. John Gentile is pending, according to online records.

Eva Gentile’s guilty plea placed her in violation of the state Medical Practice Act and demonstrated “general unprofessional conduct,” according to medical board investigators.

Conditions of her probation include performing 400 hours of free community service, enrollment in an ethics course and having her office billing monitored by a third party that will report to the board. She is also prohibited from hiring or working with any aestheticians, she can’t supervise physician assistants or advanced practice nurses, and she must inform any hospital or facility of her probation status. She reportedly has privileges at Saddleback Memorial Hospital.

Failure to follow any of those conditions could lead to medical license revocation procedures, as per the agreement Eva Gentile and her lawyer Kevin E. Gallagher signed on April 29.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

