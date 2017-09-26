menu

Dr. Kathryn Lisa Cook of Newport Beach Surrenders Medical License

Dr. Kathryn Lisa Cook of Newport Beach Surrenders Medical License

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 5:24 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Dr. Kathryn Lisa Cook of Newport Beach Surrenders Medical License
A Newport Beach diagnostic radiology doctor has surrendered her medical license for health reasons, according to the Medical Board of California.

California officials were first alerted by Arizona's medical board that Dr. Kathryn Lisa Cook had surrendered her license to practice there because of an unspecified medical condition.

Cook, who represented herself in the California proceedings, signed an acknowledgement of her surrendering her license on July 29, according to state documents.

The state board's order became effective Thursday.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

