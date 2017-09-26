Dr. Kathryn Lisa Cook of Newport Beach Surrenders Medical License

A Newport Beach diagnostic radiology doctor has surrendered her medical license for health reasons, according to the Medical Board of California.

California officials were first alerted by Arizona's medical board that Dr. Kathryn Lisa Cook had surrendered her license to practice there because of an unspecified medical condition.

Cook, who represented herself in the California proceedings, signed an acknowledgement of her surrendering her license on July 29, according to state documents.

The state board's order became effective Thursday.