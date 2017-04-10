UCI Professors Request Meeting with Dana Rohrabacher on Climate Change

EXPAND Is it getting hot in here or is it just Dana? Photo by Rockography

Some UC Irvine professors will hand deliver a letter today on the importance of addressing climate change to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach)—or, at least, to a staffer for the notorious global warming denier.

"We the undersigned are calling on you, in the most urgent terms possible, to meet with us to forge a path forward in how to use your role on the House Science Committee to position America as a global leader in technologies and strategies that sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions while promoting economic prosperity," reads the letter signed by 18 local physical and biological scientists (17 from UCI, one from UC Berkeley).

"The Earth’s climate is entering a state that has not been experienced in human history," the letter continues. "Continuing to produce greenhouse gases at current rates will have potentially catastrophic, irreversible consequences for our environment, our economy, and our country. Climate change impacts on agriculture are already threatening our ability to feed the nation. Bold and decisive action may still avoid the worst scenarios, allow for adaptation to the changes, mitigate the damage, and bring new economic opportunities and working-class jobs to our country."

(The full open letter to Rohrabacher is at the end of this post.)

Kevork Abazajian

"Too often, when Congress is asked to pass environmental legislation, the legislation is based on emotional junk science rather than data based on reproducable, rigorous, tested, peer-reviewed results," Rohrabacher has famously said. "In no area has this been more obvious than climate change."

Among those who will show up to the Surfin' Congressman's district office is Kevork N. Abazajian, a UCI associate professor of Physics and Astronomy, an executive board member of the campus Center for Cosmology and the California coordinator and advising board member for 314 Action, a nonprofit that was founded by political activists, grassroots supporters and members of the STEM community.

They explain the name this way: "Pi is everywhere. It’s the most widely known mathematical ratio both inside and out of the scientific community. It is used in virtually everything we encounter in our daily lives. 314 Action is concerned that STEM education in the United States is falling further and further behind the rest of the world, that our political leaders continue to deny scientific facts and that Congress fails to fully fund scientific research so we can solve pressing environmental issues like climate change and social problems like gun violence."

On Earth Day (April 22), 314 Action plans to take a page from the Women's March and hold a March for Science at locations nationwide.

Now for that letter ...