UPDATE, DEC. 22, 5:19 P.M.: In the legislation to fund the government through Jan. 19 that President Trump signed today, the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment remained intact..

“Patients around the country who rely on medical marijuana for treatment–and the businesses that serve them–now have some measure of certainty,” says Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) in a statement. “Our fight, however, continues to maintain these important protections in the next funding bill passed by Congress.”.

ORIGINAL POST, DEC. 21, 8:35 A.M.: As this story went to press, survival was unclear for legislation co-sponsored by Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-Other End of Putin's Peace Pipe) that prevents Attorney General Jeff "Buzzkill" Sessions from targeting cannabusinesses in states where medical marijuana is legal.