Two Russians at the center of the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort also attended a black-tie inaugural party thrown by the campaign committee for Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-Putin's Ultimate Plus One).

Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton to the Trump presidential campaign brain trust that was to be delivered by the other attendee at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, Russian American lobbyist and Soviet army veteran Rinat Akhmetshin. Donald Trump Jr. has said no Clinton bombshell was produced and that the pair instead sought the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Two months before the Trump Tower meeting, Paul Behrends, a top aide to Rohrabacher, arranged for Representative French Hill (R-Arkansas) to get together with Veselnitskaya and Akhmetshin during the congressman's trip to Moscow. Hill described it as a brief encounter in which the Russian sanctions were also discussed.