menu

Dana Rohrabacher Will Be Present at Tonight's Town Hall Without Being Present


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Dana Rohrabacher Will Be Present at Tonight's Town Hall Without Being Present

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 7:53 a.m.
By Matt Coker
The Mouth That Rohrabachered
The Mouth That Rohrabachered
Greg Houston
A A

"In response to growing concerns about Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s fitness to serve," rabble-rousers programmed by the Democratic Party hold a CA-48th congressional district town hall tonight in Aliso Viejo.

It is a good bet Rohrabacher will not be there; he has branded constituents who have demanded public meetings outsiders or hostile activists, although if you are handing him campaign cash at a private event in Corona del Mar or one of Nouveau Riche's private islands, he'll gladly show up in his butt-ugly green blazer.

"The Congressman has received national attention for his pro-Russian views and has recently been accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Russia," say organizers of tonight's town hall. "Rohrabacher has also received campaign donations from Paul Manafort while Mr. Manafort was acting as a foreign agent for the Ukrainian government."

While Rohrabacher will likely be a no-show—hey, just like Vietnam!—a congressman is scheduled to appear. He would be Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach), who, unlike the Slimin' Congressman of Surf City, has been on the right side of climate change, Obamacare and taking a dim view of Vlad Putin's intentions, according to organizers.

The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Aliso Niguel High School gym at 28000 Wolverine Way, Aliso Viejo.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >