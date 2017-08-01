Dana Rohrabacher Will Be Present at Tonight's Town Hall Without Being Present

The Mouth That Rohrabachered Greg Houston

"In response to growing concerns about Congressman Dana Rohrabacher’s fitness to serve," rabble-rousers programmed by the Democratic Party hold a CA-48th congressional district town hall tonight in Aliso Viejo.

It is a good bet Rohrabacher will not be there; he has branded constituents who have demanded public meetings outsiders or hostile activists, although if you are handing him campaign cash at a private event in Corona del Mar or one of Nouveau Riche's private islands, he'll gladly show up in his butt-ugly green blazer.

"The Congressman has received national attention for his pro-Russian views and has recently been accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Russia," say organizers of tonight's town hall. "Rohrabacher has also received campaign donations from Paul Manafort while Mr. Manafort was acting as a foreign agent for the Ukrainian government."

While Rohrabacher will likely be a no-show—hey, just like Vietnam!—a congressman is scheduled to appear. He would be Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach), who, unlike the Slimin' Congressman of Surf City, has been on the right side of climate change, Obamacare and taking a dim view of Vlad Putin's intentions, according to organizers.

The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Aliso Niguel High School gym at 28000 Wolverine Way, Aliso Viejo.

