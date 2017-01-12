menu

Crystal Inn's "Preppy" Killer Sought by Anaheim Police

Crystal Inn's "Preppy" Killer Sought by Anaheim Police

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 8:50 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
The Anaheim Police Department is hunting for a "preppy" killer.

No, the wanted man is not slaying those given to wearing their Ivy League school pins on their Tommy Hilfiger V-necks while holding lacrosse sticks.

The manhunt is on for a Hispanic, 20-30 years old and bald with an average build and a “preppy” appearance, according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Some time before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the gunman and a female passenger pulled into the Crystal Inn, 2123 W. Lincoln Ave., in an orange or gold Nissan Cube or similar vehicle with a “boxy” body style, said Wyatt, citing witness statements.

The man got into an argument with motel residents before a 49-year-old man stepped in and asked the preppy perp to leave.

That's when the gunman fired at least once into the peacekeeper's chest.

Several 9-1-1 calls about a shooting sent Anaheim cops and paramedics to the motel, where they managed to keep the shooting victim alive until he got to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he was pronounced dead, Wyatt said.

Crystal Inn, Anaheim
Google Maps

By then, the prep and woman with him had driven off.

"There is no known relationship or prior contact between the suspect and the victim," whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, Wyatt said.

"There are unconfirmed reports the male forced the female to leave with him so the possibility of a kidnapping has not been ruled out," the Anaheim PD spokesman added.

Crystal Inn found itself under international headlines in May 2015, when FBI agents searched the motel room of Nader Elhuzayel and his parents. The 25-year-old was sentenced this past Sept. 29 to 30 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and committing 26 counts of bank fraud.

Matt Coker
