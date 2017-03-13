menu

A Man in His 30s is Stabbed Dead in Costa Mesa; Woman Arrested

One Long Beach Man Taped Child Rapes, Another Raped Old Lady


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

A Man in His 30s is Stabbed Dead in Costa Mesa; Woman Arrested

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 5:09 a.m.
By Matt Coker
A Man in His 30s is Stabbed Dead in Costa Mesa; Woman ArrestedEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

A man in his 30s was stabbed to death in his Costa Mesa apartment early Saturday, and a woman acquainted of him has been arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released by the county coroner nor the Costa Mesa Police Department, which cites the ongoing investigation.

Police and the Costa Mesa Fire Department responded to multiple calls regarding a possible stabbing in the 600 block of Shasta Lane at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The coroner gives the address as 610 Shasta Lane, “the decedent’s residence.”

Upcoming Events

Once there, officers were directed by several people to a unit in the two-story complex, where the female who made the 9-1-1 call was found in an upstairs bedroom.

The weapon believed to have been used was found in the residence, police say.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >