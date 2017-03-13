A Man in His 30s is Stabbed Dead in Costa Mesa; Woman Arrested

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A man in his 30s was stabbed to death in his Costa Mesa apartment early Saturday, and a woman acquainted of him has been arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released by the county coroner nor the Costa Mesa Police Department, which cites the ongoing investigation.

Police and the Costa Mesa Fire Department responded to multiple calls regarding a possible stabbing in the 600 block of Shasta Lane at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

The coroner gives the address as 610 Shasta Lane, “the decedent’s residence.”

Once there, officers were directed by several people to a unit in the two-story complex, where the female who made the 9-1-1 call was found in an upstairs bedroom.

The weapon believed to have been used was found in the residence, police say.

