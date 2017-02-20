menu

Congressman Adam Schiff Comes to Costa Mesa to Discuss Russian Threat

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) is coming to Costa Mesa to talk about the Russian threat.
U.S. House of Representatives
Anyone else long for the good ol' Cold War days when it was the Republicans having conniptions over Russia and the Democrats being accused of being too cozy with Commies?

Dig this: Donald Trump's possibly compromised protestations aside, Russia still poses a threat to the United States and democracies around the world, according to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (a BIG D Democrat-Burbank).

In fact, the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence speaks on "The Russian Threat to the U.S. and the Democracies around the World" when he addresses the World Affairs Council of Orange County on Wednesday evening.

Schiff has been a leading voice when it has come to exposing and blasting Russia for hacking into Democratic Party computers and meddling in the U.S. presidential election won by Trump, who in return has bent over backwards to support Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Orange County figured into Schiff's clash with local Armenian holocaust deniers.)

Besides speaking, the congressman is also scheduled to  take questions from the audience during the 7 p.m. program at the Westin Hotel South Coast Plaza, 686 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa. Registration and reception begin at 5:45 p.m. Admission is $60 for students, $70 for World Affairs Council members and$90 for guests. For more information, e-mail orangecounty@worldaffairscouncil.org.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

