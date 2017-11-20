Jehovah's Witness Elder Jason Morris Gorski Guilty of Sex with Boy

A 44-year-old former teacher and Jehovah’s Witness church elder copped to sexually assaulting one of his 13-year-old boy students.

Police are searching for a man who groped a girl as she was walking home from a Huntington Beach middle school.

Jason Morris Gorski Buena Park Police Department

Jason Morris Gorski of Fort Mill, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court last Tuesday to two counts of lewd acts with a minor younger. He met the victim while teaching at the now-shuttered Southwestern Longview Private School in Long Beach, and at the same time he was an elder with the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall congregation in Cypress, where the boy was also a member. Gorski had sex with the teen in Buena Park between June 2007 and June 2008. The minor reported the abuse to the congregation in 2009, and a year later Gorski moved to South Carolina and began attending a nearby Jehovah's Witnesses congregation. The boy told the Buena Park Police Department what had happened, and on June 21, 2016, Gorski was arrested. He could get up to 10 years in state prison at his Jan. 26 sentencing.

A white man who is about 25, stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds is being sought by the Huntington Beach Police Department. That's the identification officers got investigating the inappropriate touching of a girl by a stranger around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 13 near Edwards Street and Edinger Avenue as she was walking home from Spring View Middle School. She managed to break away from the man and run home to safety. The man was further described as having worn a dark turquoise shirt and jeans, and a witness reported seeing him get into a small black car with dark tinted windows and black rims. Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s crime tip line at 714.375.5066 or 714.960.8811.

