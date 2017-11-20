 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Middle schoolers beware!
Middle schoolers beware!
Jay Brockman

Jehovah's Witness Elder Jason Morris Gorski Guilty of Sex with Boy

Matt Coker | November 20, 2017 | 4:06am
AA

A 44-year-old former teacher and Jehovah’s Witness church elder copped to sexually assaulting one of his 13-year-old boy students.

Police are searching for a man who groped a girl as she was walking home from a Huntington Beach middle school.

Related Stories

Jason Morris Gorski of Fort Mill, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court last Tuesday to two counts of lewd acts with a minor younger. He met the victim while teaching at the now-shuttered Southwestern Longview Private School in Long Beach, and at the same time he was an elder with the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall congregation in Cypress, where the boy was also a member. Gorski had sex with the teen in Buena Park between June 2007 and June 2008. The minor reported the abuse to the congregation in 2009, and a year later Gorski moved to South Carolina and began attending a nearby Jehovah's Witnesses congregation. The boy told the Buena Park Police Department what had happened, and on June 21, 2016, Gorski was arrested. He could get up to 10 years in state prison at his Jan. 26 sentencing.

A white man who is about 25, stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds is being sought by the Huntington Beach Police Department. That's the identification officers got investigating the inappropriate touching of a girl by a stranger around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 13 near Edwards Street and Edinger Avenue as she was walking home from Spring View Middle School. She managed to break away from the man and run home to safety. The man was further described as having worn a dark turquoise shirt and jeans, and a witness reported seeing him get into a small black car with dark tinted windows and black rims. Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s crime tip line at 714.375.5066 or 714.960.8811.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >