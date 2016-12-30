Christmastime in Irvine [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

For this week's Orange Feathers, writer-photographer-artist Scott Feinblatt took on OC's most religiously multicultural city: Irvine, a place where churches, temples (of the Buddhist and Hebraic persuasion), mosques dot the city—and the neighbors are even better. Take it, Scott!

Holiday light displays can be a thing of wonderment and beauty, but as they are typically linked to a particular religion, there is always the chance that they might adorn the home of a zealot. In this way, holiday light displays can spark religious and ethnic tensions. It is important to remember that while most people are fascinated by shiny things, those things should be used to foster good will to all mankind. Happy holidays!

