Christmastime in Irvine [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
For this week's Orange Feathers, writer-photographer-artist Scott Feinblatt took on OC's most religiously multicultural city: Irvine, a place where churches, temples (of the Buddhist and Hebraic persuasion), mosques dot the city—and the neighbors are even better. Take it, Scott!
Holiday light displays can be a thing of wonderment and beauty, but as they are typically linked to a particular religion, there is always the chance that they might adorn the home of a zealot. In this way, holiday light displays can spark religious and ethnic tensions. It is important to remember that while most people are fascinated by shiny things, those things should be used to foster good will to all mankind. Happy holidays!
BRING IT, 2017
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Philadelphia Flyers
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 5:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Detroit Red Wings
TicketsWed., Jan. 4, 7:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Arizona Coyotes
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!