Rep. Ed Royce Foe Mai-Khanh Tran Gets a (Chelsea) Handler

Chelsea Handler has weighed in on a second Orange County congressional race.
You may recall from the obviously soon-to-be-award-winning Dana Watch ("She's a Man, Baby!" Dec. 14) that the comedienne-turned-political-activist tweeted about Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Russian Bride) and his troubling ties to the Putin regime.
A couple weeks later—and after catching heat for mistaking the congressman for a congresswoman—Handler featured on her second-to-last Chelsea talk show on Netflix former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-California), who announced her new PAC for Change had posted its first video, which targets Rohrabacher.
Handler has not yet indicated who she prefers over Rohrabacher in the Orange County coastal 48th congressional district this November. One presumes that she is waiting for the herd to thin out just as many are looking at a Democratic field that includes (deep breath): Hans Keirstead, Michael Kotick, Laura Oatman, Rachel Payne, Boyd Roberts, Harley Rouda, Omar Siddiqui and Anthony Zarkades.
(Besides the incumbent and the Democrats, also seeking the seat are the Libertarian Party's Brandon Reiser, independent Kevin Kensinger and Republican Stelian Onufrei. Another Republican, Paul Martin, says he is also seeking to replace Rohrabacher yet he is not listed on the ballotpedia.org website, which does still have former state assemblyman and Orange County GOP chairman Scott Baugh in the race.)
Handler has picked a Democrat in the race for the 39th congressional district seat held by Rep. Ed Royce (R-Brea).
Other Democrats gunning for Royce are Gil Cisneros, Sam Jammal, Phil Janowicz, Ted Rusk and Andy Thorburn. Two independents—Julio Castañeda and Steve Cox—are also seeking the 39th seat, according to ballotpedia.
