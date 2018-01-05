Rep. Ed Royce Foe Mai-Khanh Tran Gets a (Chelsea) Handler

Chelsea Handler has weighed in on a second Orange County congressional race.

You may recall from the obviously soon-to-be-award-winning Dana Watch ("She's a Man, Baby!" Dec. 14) that the comedienne-turned-political-activist tweeted about Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Russian Bride) and his troubling ties to the Putin regime.

A couple weeks later—and after catching heat for mistaking the congressman for a congresswoman—Handler featured on her second-to-last Chelsea talk show on Netflix former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-California), who announced her new PAC for Change had posted its first video, which targets Rohrabacher.