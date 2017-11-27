 


Woman Accused of Sending Boy Illicit Selfies; Paroled Sex Offender Nabbed
Jay Brockman

Woman Accused of Sending Boy Illicit Selfies; Paroled Sex Offender Nabbed

Matt Coker | November 27, 2017 | 6:06am
A 23-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with molesting and sending illicit selfies to her now former friend's 12-year-old son in Santa Ana.

A 43-year-old paroled sex offender who resides in Anaheim was captured in Riverside after allegedly cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.

Aimee Guadalupe Lopez had her Wednesday arraignment in Orange County Superior Court rescheduled to Dec. 8 after having been charged with two felony counts of lewd acts with a minor younger than 14 and a felony count of sending harmful matter to a minor with the intent to seduce. She is accused of sending illicit Snapchat selfies to her former friend's son, according to Deputy District Attorney Kristin Bracic. Lopez, who was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, listed her occupation in jail records as secretary.

Gabriel Vasquez had a warrant out for his arrest for parole violations Friday when Riverside Police Department officers followed his GPS monitor signal to the 1700 block of Main Street, where it was found removed from the Anaheim resident. But he was quickly spotted in the driveway of a residence, and he also saw the cops before fleeing to the back of the property and onto the grounds of Fremont Elementary School. After setting up a perimeter around the school and having air support flying over it, police sent in K-9 officer Rocco, who found Vasquez hiding in thick brush and took him into custody. After being arrested on suspicion of violating parole and resisting arrest, Vasquez was taken to a local hospital for treatment. After that, it was off to jail.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

