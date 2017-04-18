menu

CEO Pays $130k to Settle Suit Alleging Housekeeper had to Sleep with Dog

Jason "Mayhem" Miller Cuts a Plea Deal, Vows He's Done Being an Asshole


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

CEO Pays $130k to Settle Suit Alleging Housekeeper had to Sleep with Dog

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6:48 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Himanshu Bhatia
Himanshu Bhatia
Rose International
A A

The founder of a large IT staffing company that has an Irvine office is paying more than $130,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging she overworked and underpaid a domestic worker who was forced to sleep on a carpet in a garage near the family dog.

Related Stories

In doling out  $54,348 in wages, $54,348 in liquidated damages and $26,304 in gross sum damages, according to the U.S. Labor Department, which brought the claim against Himanshu Bhatia last September, the Rose International CEO denies any wrongdoing.

“Mrs. Bhatia firmly denied all of the claims made by the department regarding the employee, whom Mrs. Bhatia contended had been treated as a virtual member of the family," reads a statement from the family. "The lawsuit was resolved for less than the cost of continuing to litigate the case and will allow Mrs. Bhatia to focus on her business affairs.”

Sheela Ningwal had alleged she had to work 15.5 hours a day, seven days a week, and had to sleep in the garage even if she felt ill. Shortly after the Labor Department claim was filed, Bhatia's daughter issued a statement on behalf of her mother that said Nigwal's story was "complete fiction" and that the allegations were "awful and hurtful things."

The CEO has offices and homes throughout the country, including two houses in San Juan Capistrano as of last September.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >