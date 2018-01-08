Activists Rally to Free UC Berkeley Student Taken by Border Patrol on New Year's Eve

By Jose Servin

Undocumented activists rang in the New Year with a call to action. Customs and Border Patrol agents picked up Luis Angel Mora, an undocumented student at UC Berkeley, on New Year's Eve after he made a wrong turn into an immigration checkpoint near the border. Since then, Mora has spent the past seven days unjustly detained at Otay Mesa, a privately run detention center that his attorney, famed immigrant rights lawyer Prerna Lal, says has been sued for human trafficking.

Mora immigrated to the United States from Colombia on a visa when he was 11-years-old. His detention could've been prevented if he was eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but with the arbitrary restrictions under which undocumented youth were able to apply, he entered the U.S. a year too late. Despite not qualifying for DACA, Mora could've been eligible for relief under a few versions of the DREAM Act being considered in congress. If politicians had heeded the voices of undocumented activists in December and taken action prior to the New Year, Mora would be getting ready for Spring semester rather than sitting in a detention center.