13-year-old Boy Accused of Stabbing 30-year-old Female Relative
UPDATE, MAY 4, 8:53 A.M.: The victim is the mother of the boy, reports the Orange County Register.
ORIGINAL POST, MAY 4, 5:10 A.M.: A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old female relative, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.
Officers were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Gilbert Street around 5:45 p.m. because a woman had been stabbed. A witness said the female was lying on the ground suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen, says police Lt. Carl Whitney.
As the victim received first aid, she reported that her attacker was a 13-year-old family member, Whitney says.
He was not at the residence, but officers searching the area found him a short time later at a shopping center a half mile away, says Whitney, who adds the boy was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect has not been identified due to his age and neither has the woman, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being attended to by Garden Grove Fire Department paramedics at the scene. She was listed in critical condition, according to Whitney.
Her exact relationship to the boy has not been released.
